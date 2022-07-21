The Land

Too many lions, not enough shares

By Tyson Hosie, Cargill Awb
July 21 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Even with mixed planting progress, the 2022/23 season is still shaping up to be sound for many areas, albeit wet and late in many parts on the east coast.

WHILE the humanitarian aspect of the Eastern European situation remains terrible, it has undoubtedly provided very favourable market conditions for us here in Australia to participate in, when we would otherwise have felt more of the weight of back-to-back record production.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.