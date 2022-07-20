There was feeling amongst some delegates at the NSW Farmers Association conference that the fight against feral pigs has gone backwards in recent years.
A 2020 study by Agcon found feral pigs cost landholders over $47 million in crop and livestock damages to north-west NSW alone.
There is also an understood biosecurity risk to the $230 million domestic pork industry.
Delegate for Moree Branch, Robert Anderson moved motion E05 - That government approve specific funding for the appointment of regional pig control coordinators for coordination of control programs.
Background for the motion stated there is a complete lack of coordination across farms and areas.
The motion was passed.
"Without doubt, this is very important with the risk of foot and mouth hitting the country," Mr Anderson said.
"The pig situation over stages now is out of control.
"Even various PP (pastoral protection) boards across the state need proper coordination through full-time pig officers just working on this only.
"Because now you have got Local Land Services people doing 1000 different jobs, sharing their time across these.
"The pig situation has gone so far backwards over the past 10 years that PP boards are basically starting from scratch.
"They need proper people with good educations in the area of pigs to coordinate farmers and coordinate proper programs."
The motion was seconded by board member Mitchell Clapham.
"Robert is 100 per cent correct," he said.
"The big picture this association needs to take needs to take to the minister is that our biosecurity act is not working because it is not being enforced.
"If you don't want to control your pigs, you don't have to.
"No one is going to prosecute you.
"With the situation as it is, if FMD does get into our feral pest animals, we are buggered."
