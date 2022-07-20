A Poll Hereford bull weighing 1020 kilograms has topped the Cascade Poll Herefords and Angus sale at $56,000 and will head to Victoria's Western Districts to the Ennerdale stud, Darlington.
It was a day of record-breaking, Cascade stud manager Jack Smith said, with the previous Poll Hereford record of $26,000 eclipsed by a $30,000 margin and the stud's record for an Angus bull being doubled with a 24-month-old bull making $40,000.
Buyers of the three top-priced bulls were three interstate studs from Victoria, Tasmania and Queensland's Maranoa district.
Thirty of 32 Poll Hereford bulls averaged $15,400; 12 /12 Angus bulls averaged $19,250, and 32/32 yearling Angus bulls averaged $16,333, with a top of $24,000.
Overall 74/767 bulls averaged $17,216, blitzing last year's average of $9207 by $8010.
There were 95 registered buyers on the day, with return volume buyers from Queensland and NSW helping to boost the sale's strong average.
Cascade stud manager Jack Smith described the day as an unbelievable result and thanked all the buyers, the few new faces and many repeat clients.
Ennerdale principals James Luckock and his sister Kate bought Cascade Roman R060, a 24-month-old son of Cascade Robin Hood N027, out of a Cascade cow, sired by Injemira Anzac H006.
Acting for the Luckocks was Nutrien Stud Stock's South East NSW representative, Peter Godbolt, who said the bull's power, bone and skin had made it a stand-out on the day.
Mr Godbolt said Cascade Roman had balance, a fantastic set of Breedplan data, and weight-for-age and carcase qualities that could not be overlooked.
It had an eye muscle area (EMA) of 133 square centimetres and a birthweight estimated breeding value (EBV) of +6.5, a +47 for 200-day weight, +81 for 400-day and a +16 EBV for milk.
Mr Godbolt said Ennerdale sells about 40 bulls yearly at their on-property sale at Darlington. The stud was established in 1934 using bloodlines from the Colly Creek stud based at Willow Tree.
The second top-priced bull at the sale was another Poll Hereford, Cascade Romeo R044, sired by Injemira Anzac H006 L055.
It was bought for $42,000 by JP Davie and Co, Guilford Poll Herefords, from Ouse, in Tasmania's Upper Derwent Valley.
Acting for Guildford stud was Tim Woodham, who said the spread of Breedplan data the bull delivered as well as "excellent growth figures and eye muscle area" drove them to add the sire to the Guildford battery.
Romeo tipped the scales at 998kg, with an EMA of 132, and had a birth weight EBV of +4.1. Its 200-day weight EBV was +42, 400-day at +81 and had a milk EBV of +14.
"The bull's overall pattern of length and style, with great skin and substance along with EMA, were the traits the buyers were looking for," Mr Woodham said.
Guildford runs 180 Stud breeders and 380 pure Poll Hereford commercial breeders, plus replacements.
Karoo K12 Realist sired a top-priced Angus bull, Cascade Realist, bought for $40,000 by Andrew Bassingthwaighte, Yarrawonga, Wallumbilla, Queensland.
Cameron Davison and Company's general manager, Luke Scicluna, acted for Mr Bassingthwaighte and said the bull's easy-doing nature was a key attraction.
Aged 24 months, Realist tipped the scales at 990kg and had an EMA of 134sq/cm. It Breedplan figures included a +54 for carcase weight, a birthweight EBV of +1.8 and +37 for 200-day, +71 for 400-day and a +93 for 600day. Its milk EBV was +21.
Mr Bassingthwaighte said Realist would be used in a breeding program with Santa Gertrudis cows to produce recipient females for Yarrawonga's embryo transfer program and to produce Angus/Santa Gertrudis bulls to meet growing demand from more northern parts of Queensland.
He said the cross in the recipient program produced dams with a great frame and doing ability while the hybrid vigour boosted fertility and easy-calving. The F1 cattle not used in these programs went into Yarrawonga's feedlot and were great performers for the Woolworth's trade, Mr Bassingthwaighte said.
I have an arrangement where Luke Scicluna gives me a call when he finds me a particular Angus bull," he said. "I loved this bull; he is a real Angus, laying down good fat, with real charisma and appeal."
Another Karoo Realist son, Cascade Realist R94, was bought for $30,000 by Wythburn Grazing, Dalby, through Grant Daniel and Long.
An Eidsvold, Queensland-based buyer was Geoff Hartwig, Calrossie, who bought three Poll Hereford bulls to a top of $26,000, averaging $18,000.
Mr Hartwig runs about 900 cows and said the new bulls would be used in his whiteface herd, which he uses to breed a base for a Doughtmaster/Poll Hereford cross. Another Eidsvold buyer was Shepherdson and Boyd, account SJ and JM Hamilton, who bought a Poll Hereford bull for $18,000 and an Angus bull for $18,000.
A volume buyer of Poll Hereford bulls was Oakview Pastoral, Scone, with nine bulls averaging $12,444. Another multiple buyer of Poll Hereford bulls was Brook Pastoral Company, Birdsville, with five averaging $7200.
Lynwood Pastoral, Nemingha, bought three Angus bulls to $30,000, for an average of $17,333.
Davidson Cameron and Co (DC&C) Tamworth, account I and R Mann, bought two Angus bulls sired by Karoo Realist for a $15,000 average, while DC&C account K and A Brett, Tamworth, bought three Realist sons averaging $17,333.
Dungowan Station, Dungowan bought two Angus bulls for $18,000 and $16,000. JD and NM Tudgey, Moree, bought two Angus for a $13,000 average.
The sale was conducted by Davidson Cameron and Co with Paul Dooley as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
