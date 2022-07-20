The Land
Cascade bulls sale averages $17,216 for 74 bulls

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 20 2022 - 8:50am, first published 8:25am
A Poll Hereford bull weighing 1020 kilograms has topped the Cascade Poll Herefords and Angus sale at $56,000 and will head to Victoria's Western Districts to the Ennerdale stud, Darlington.

