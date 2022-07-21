The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Family farmer anxious about the risk of foot and mouth disease

By Stephen Burns
July 21 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Northey, Innisfail, Weethalle, supporting his daughter Emma with her flock ewes at the Hay Sheep Show.

For many thousands of years, the continental isolation of our island had quarantined the indigenous flora and fauna from any of the worst effects of invasion by foreign species detrimental to their insular existence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.