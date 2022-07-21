The Land
Home/Markets

Buoyant outlook for MLA sheep and lamb projections | Market Murmurs

KB
By Karen Bailey
July 21 2022 - 4:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a chilly start for the Forbes agents before the weekly prime lamb and sheep sale on Tuesday. McCarron Cullinane Chudleigh principal Adam Chudleigh snapped this photo of the sunrise over the sheep pens while willing the temperatures to warm up.

HEAVIER lamb carcase weights will drive production to a record 549,000 tonnes during 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.