HEAVIER lamb carcase weights will drive production to a record 549,000 tonnes during 2022.
The size of the sheep flock is also expected to lift to 76 million head or 7.2 per cent year-on-year, according to the recently released industry projections by Meat and Livestock Australia.
All this growth is just two years since the national sheep flock hit a 100-year low.
By 2023, MLA predicted the flock would have surged to 78.75 million head.
The July report update forecasts Australian sheepmeat exports to remain robust as shipments have already outperformed year-to-date 2021 levels.
MLA paints a rosy picture for the sheep and lamb industry in the second half of 2022 which comes on the back of favourable seasonal conditions that have supported above average lambing percentages and a larger breeding ewe flock.
For 2022 lamb slaughter, MLA has revised figures higher by 2pc or 400,000 head on its February projections to reach 22 million head and its highest level since 2018.
Once again, underpinning this increase is a second successive large lamb cohort delivering increased supply.
By next year, lamb slaughter will remain firm on February projections at 22.587 million head.
MLA predicted the implementation of improved genetics and on-farm production management will ensure next year's carcase weights remain historically high.
Average lamb carcase weights were expected to remain firm on February projections, reaching 24.9kg/head this year.
But, by next year, MLA has revised carcase weights down 500g to 24.6kg/head with seasonal conditions expected to return to the long-term average.
The sheepmeat industry continues to export more product than is consumed domestically.
From January to May, Australia exported 110,775 tonnes of lamb and 57,655 tonnes of mutton - 5pc and 7pc more respectively than the same period in 2021.
The largest markets remain China, the US, and Malaysia.
Exports to China have fallen 19pc for the year-to-date to 38,803 tonnes and, although it remains the largest market by volume, disruptions in shipments related to COVID-19 appear to account for the fall.
On the other hand, the US imported 35,053 tonnes of sheepmeat from January to May and this was 3pc higher than 2021, year-on-year.
Lamb exports accounted for 87pc of US shipments and this segment grew by 13pc.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
