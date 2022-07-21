The Land
47 Poll Hereford bulls averaged $16,170 and 82 Angus bulls averaged $22,878

Updated July 21 2022 - 9:42am, first published 9:30am
Angus bulls to $40,000 and Poll Herefords to $36,000 as solid demand from repeat volume buyers generated excellent average prices for the Peake families' Bowen stud, Barraba.

