Forbes' Sally Clayton has been named one of the top parts technicians in the country as she became a finalist in the John Deere Australian Technician Awards.
The Hutcheon and Pearce employee was named a finalist in the Parts Technician category of the awards - one of just four from across the country.
Advertisement
Sally grew up working within the sheep and wool sector, which made forging a career in the farming industry highly appealing.
When still a teenager, she stumbled upon the Hutcheon and Pearce Top Gun Apprentice/Trainee program and jumped at the chance to become a Parts Technician.
Today, Sally has built a rapport with farmers, and has become passionate about mentoring and upskilling the next generations of Parts Technicians servicing the Forbes region.
"Parts technicians play an integral role in ensuring the agriculture, forestry and construction industries have a rapid flow of parts and equipment to their machines," John Deere Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, Luke Chandler said.
ALSO READ:
"Technicians working in the parts department have an intimate knowledge of machinery and are often a farmer or operator's first port of call when seeking new parts."
The John Deere Technician Awards were established in 2021 to recognise the hard work and expertise technicians provide to farmers across Australia and New Zealand, and their drive to support operators and businesses to be their most efficient, productive and profitable.
In total, more than 100 nominations from across Australia and New Zealand were received for this year's award program, with finalists competing in six different categories, including Agriculture Service Technician of the Year, Construction & Forestry Service Technician of the Year, Turf Service Technician of the Year, Service Apprentice of the Year, Parts Technician of the Year and Parts Apprentice of the Year.
The award winners will be announced at a special gala event on August 5 in Brisbane.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.