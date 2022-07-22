The Land

Central West technician named in the top four technicians in the country

July 22 2022 - 4:00am
Sally Clayton is one of four finalists in the John Deere Australian Australian Technician Awards. Photo supplied.

Forbes' Sally Clayton has been named one of the top parts technicians in the country as she became a finalist in the John Deere Australian Technician Awards.

