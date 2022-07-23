Livestock producers can be confident that existing biosecurity measures are doing a good job and that bureaucratic planning is in place to stop imported disease threats becoming endemic.
"It is achievable to keep foot and mouth disease out of our feral animal population," says University of Queensland Professor Tim Mahony, a research fellow with the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation.
Advertisement
"We know the risks of having the disease so close in a place like Bali. But if our biosecurity was no good we would have had it by now."
While feral animal control remained a good tool for managing environmental damage, it wasn't a practical solution.
"A Bali tourist is unlikely to step off a plane in Darwin and immediately mingle with a population of feral pigs," Prof Mahony said.
"It's been 150 years since the last outbreak of FMD in Australia. And people have continued to travel from other countries that have the disease.
"Biosecurity efforts on-farm and at our borders remain the key things we can do," he said.
"I believe it is if, and not when. We don't have to accept that this will happen. We have warning systems in place. We just need to do everything we can to keep FMD out."
Prof Mahony said compliance with NLIS tagging was imperative so contact tracing staff can identify where cattle come from.
"Controlling an incursion of FMD depends on how well and how early we identify it and how quickly we control it."
As with varroa mite, individual strains of the disease can be traced by looking at its genotype, to tell whether the virus originated from Bali or elsewhere in Asia, where it has long been endemic.
The NSW Apiarists' Association President Steve Fuller says he has been living with a major disease incursion for the past month, since Varroa Mite was uncovered at sentinel hives near the port of Newcastle and he can vouch that the biosecurity systems in place are sound but it only takes "one idiot who doesn't want to play the game" to ruin it for everyone.
"To provide information about hive movements is required by law and it all comes down to the paperwork. If not, how do you track it? But there's a lot of room for human error. And it's not enforced."
The pandemic highlighted how easily individuals were able to breach lock-down policy spread the disease to new areas.
"They are damaging Australia," Mr Fuller said. "We are all the people of Australia. We have all got to work together."
As with foot and mouth disease, Varroa mite and the virus it carries, threaten market access.
"Australia has the cleanest honey. We have a great clean and green image. If we can't deal with this then there will be nothing but chemicals going forward.
Advertisement
"Here on the mid North Coast we're doing the best we can but it only takes one idiot to let it out."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.