Biosecure Australia up to the task of defending borders from disease say industry leaders but everybody needs to play by the rules

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 23 2022 - 2:00am
Cleanskins with zero traceability provide an excellent vector for disease transmission. If Australia's world-class biosecurity systems are to succeed, every producer needs to comply with the paperwork.

Livestock producers can be confident that existing biosecurity measures are doing a good job and that bureaucratic planning is in place to stop imported disease threats becoming endemic.

