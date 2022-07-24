The Land
Home/Markets

Cow with calf units to $3450 at Scone

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 24 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seven Angus cows and calves under the hammer at $3025 at Scone's store sale on Friday.

Angus cows with calves at foot topped the Scone Regional Livestock Selling Centre's store sale on Friday at $3450 however the small yarding of 330 head reflected declining price trends.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.