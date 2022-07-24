Cow with calf units to $3450 at Scone

Angus cows with calves at foot topped the Scone Regional Livestock Selling Centre's store sale on Friday at $3450 however the small yarding of 330 head reflected declining price trends.
McGrath Upper Hunter principal, Stuart Sheldrake said the sale result exceeded expectations with strong demand, in particular for females as producers stocked up for what is predicted to be a great spring just around the corner.
Mr Sheldrake said the announcement in the media the previous day that foot and mouth disease fragments had been discovered in pork products from China and beef products from Indonesia was worrying.
"But we can all see it will be a very good spring and producers wanted to be ready for that," he said.
He said the market for better quality females held up well. Cow and calf units made up the majority of cattle sold, with 222, and sold from $1500 for an average of $2546.
Young Angus cows with calves at foot ranged between $2700 and $3450, while lines of crossbred cattle ranged between 2400 to $3000.
"Plainer, older cattle were priced between $1800 to $2500 and these cattle looked very wintery," he said.
The majority of the yarding was young breeders, but a pen of eight-year-old Angus cows made just over $2000.
Preg tested in calf (ptic) cows were the next most numerous description, with 42 head ranging in price from $1450 to $2325 and averaging $1656.
The top-priced pen was offered by Elders Scone, account Invermain and was bought by Elders Scone, account Michael.
Davidson Cameron & Co, (DC&C) Scone sold a pen of 22 Angus cows and calves, account Shayne Clarke that averaged $2850, and these cattle were bought by DC&C Guyra, account G Pearce.
Belltrees Pastoral Company, Scone sold 10 Droughtmaster cows and calves bought by McGrath Livestock, Scone.
DC&C Scone, account EP and SM Faulkner sold a pen of nine Angus crossed with Santa Gertrudis which made $2450. Another pen of 13 cows and calves from the same vendor and same description made $2250.
Donalds Creek Pastoral, Scone offered 21 Hereford cross cows and calves that averaged $2575, while a pen of unjoined heifers from the same vendor made $1675.
Peter Hannigan sold two pens of Angus cows and calves. The first, 13 cows and calves averaged $3075 while another pen of seven pairs made $3000. McGrath Upper Hunter bought the cattle acting for another client.
The Henderson Partnership sold a pen of seven Angus cows with calves that averaged $2924 while five ptic Charolais-cross females, account NJ McConnell averaged $1875.
A further seven Angus-cross cows, ptic, account Henderson Partnership were bought by Ian Morgan Livestock for a $1500 average.
Widden Stud, Widden Valley sold three crossbred cows and calves for $2400 and four Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2200.
The next Scone store sale will be on August 18.
