Over 75 registered bidders from across five different states were in attendance at Mountain Valley's 29th Annual on-property bull sale on Saturday. Throughout the sale bids came from South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania, Queensland and home state New South Wales from buyers who were chasing the genetics that Mountain Valley's stud principal Ian Durkin had on offer.
A total clearance was achieved with a combined 77 hereford and angus bulls leaving the gates.
In the breakdown, 42 hereford bulls sold to a top of $45,000 with an average of $14,547. Top priced Hereford bull Mountain Valley Randwick R133 sold to first time buyers Supple Whiteface Herefords, Llangothlin.
The near two year old homozygous polled bull measured a -2.8 Gestation Length, +62 Carcase weight and a +1.3 Intramuscular fat.
Ben Rumble from Supple whiteface touched on the "carcase traits" that caught his eye on the sire.
"The bull's pedigree, muscle expression and depth is what we liked most about this large framed hereford bull" said Mr Rumble.
"He'll complement our stud cows very well, and work in well with our program."
"We needed an extra half a dozen bulls this year, we bought 2 today and hope to find a few more over the coming weeks."
Volume buyer for the hereford bulls were across the border buyers South Westgrove Cattle from Injune in Queensland. A total of 3 bulls purchased to an average of $18,000.
Mountain Valley cleared all 34 angus bulls within the draft to an average of $15,679 and top of $30,000.
Top priced angus bull Mountain Valley Gabba R731 is enroute to Tasmania with John Settree, Nutrien studstock purchasing on behalf of buyer Nutrien, Launceston.
Sired by Peakes Gabba K556, the 18month old possessed a +2.8 Intramuscular fat and a -7.0 Gestation length.
Second highest angus on the day was a yearling bull purchased by W.B Carrigan, Boggabilla for $28,000.
"We run a simple and efficient breeding program here at Mountain Valley" said stud principal Ian Durkin.
"Theirs no bell's and whistles, anyone who has dealt with us knows that we're straight down the line and all year round constantly looking to breed them better- bull sale time or not."
"We're always pushing to go that bit further with quality, I'm not to interested in going up in numbers but just focusing on getting the cattle better."
"Really happy with the overall clearance today, the bulls looked well and was great to see plenty of new faces" said Mr Durkin.
The sale was covered by C.L Squires and Co alongside Nutrien with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley taking bids.
