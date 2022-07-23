The Land
Mountain Valley registers bidders from across the country for a full clearance

Andy Saunders
Andy Saunders
Updated July 24 2022 - 3:58am, first published July 23 2022 - 10:00am
Tom Oakes from C.L Squires with Ian and Shelly Durkin Mountain Valley, John Settree Nutrien and auctioneer Paul Dooley

Over 75 registered bidders from across five different states were in attendance at Mountain Valley's 29th Annual on-property bull sale on Saturday. Throughout the sale bids came from South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania, Queensland and home state New South Wales from buyers who were chasing the genetics that Mountain Valley's stud principal Ian Durkin had on offer.

