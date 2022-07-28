The Land
Airseed Technologies aims to use drones to plant hundreds of thousands of trees

July 28 2022 - 11:00pm
Airseed Technologies has trials planned for spring, the largest is over 240 hectares at Yarrowyck in northern NSW. Photo: Shuttestock/Diana Grytsku

The Punter has been cheered by an Airseed Technologies update, which aims to use drones to plant hundreds of thousands of trees at a fraction of the current manual cost.

