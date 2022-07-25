The Land
Home/Beef

North Coast National will return to the Lismore Showground in October

Cathy Adams
By Cathy Adams
July 25 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lismore Show will be back this year after a two-year break enforced by the pandemic.

The North Coast National - Lismore Show will return to the Lismore Showground in October after a COVID-enforced two-year break, Show Society president John Gibson announced today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cathy Adams

Cathy Adams

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.