The North Coast National - Lismore Show will return to the Lismore Showground in October after a COVID-enforced two-year break, Show Society president John Gibson announced today.
The popular three-day agricultural show will be held from Thursday, October 20 to Saturday, October 22.
"It's good to be back," Mr Gibson said. "The Lismore Show has always been a place for our whole community to come together and it will be again this year.
"At this stage we are still planning the show so we will be announcing more details in coming months, but one thing for certain is that we will be back this year.
"The Lismore Show was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions - the first time it was cancelled since World War II.
"Due to the ongoing effects of the natural disaster that hit our community in February and now flooding in other parts of the state and Queensland, we are unsure if all the agricultural displays and some other events will return this Show.
"However, now more than ever we need to support our farmers and agricultural community and provide a reprieve from the natural disaster.
"Personally, the Show Committee and I, are looking forward to welcoming the community back to the Showground."
