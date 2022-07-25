The SA Junior Heifer Expo continues to reach new heights, with participant Rebekka Bayly eager to return next year for the tenth time.
As president of the National Limousin Youth Committee, Ms Bayley after moving to Wagga Wagga from Gawler, SA, has been focused on growing the Limousin Youth body in SA, by offering a scholarship to passionate Limousin breeders.
"I just wanted to show the kids in NSW what SA is like and eventually set it up, so one from NSW comes over and we send one from SA over to NSW," she said.
The 2021 recipient of the Limousin Youth Committee scholarship Charlotte Dendy (Wagga Wagga) got the chance to compete in the SA Junior Heifer Expo this year and particularly enjoyed the educational aspect of the expo.
"It's a cracking experience."
"I really enjoyed the educational sessions, I got a lot out of those, they were very knowledgeable people," she said.
After participating in the Limousin Youth Expo, Ms Dendy said the SA Junior Heifer Expo was a different environment.
"It's much more structured, you're much more dependent on yourself and the expectations here are much higher as well," she said.
When asked about whether she would return to the SA Junior Heifer Expo, Ms Dendy had a quick response.
