The Land
Home/Beef

Rebekka Bayly leading Limousin Youth campaign

By Liam Wormald
July 25 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebekka Bayly, 22, Tarcutta, and Charlotte Dendy, 16, Wagga Wagga, with their Limousin heifers at the SA Junior Heifer Expo.

The SA Junior Heifer Expo continues to reach new heights, with participant Rebekka Bayly eager to return next year for the tenth time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.