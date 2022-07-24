The Land
Home/Beef

Cobber Challenge line up to crown best Trans Tasman dog

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated July 25 2022 - 12:02am, first published July 24 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Foster from Boorowa.

It's the Bledisloe of the canine world where farmers measure how hard their dogs work.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.