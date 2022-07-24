It's the Bledisloe of the canine world where farmers measure how hard their dogs work.
In the ultimate Trans Tasman dog competition, the Cobber Challenge is back this year in a team sport event where working dogs from across Australia and New Zealand will compete in a relay.
There are 12 teams vying for the title among them four from NSW including Nick Foster from Boorowa who can't wait to show off how hard his dogs work - and play.
"They are a part of my family, and they love my kids. Every day they get off work, they go find my kids," Mr Foster said.
Nick's team 'Koonama Working Kelpies' is a family affair with all four Kelpies are related; Cracka and Drake are brothers, with Cracka siring Scorcha and Bundy.
The other NSW competitors are: Olly Hanson (Corinella), Georgie Constance (Coolah) and Sarah Richards (Binalong).
During the competition, farmers will select one of their nominated dogs to wear a GPS collar, to track how far, fast and for how long they work.
The dogs will be scored on distance, speed and duration of work per day with points accumulated based on daily activity to determine the winner of the Cobber Challenge Relay trophy.
The results will be combined and it will be the team of two, three or four dogs that is crown Cobber Champions, compared to one dog in past years.
Their data is uploaded daily to the Cobber Challenge website so fans can follow along with their favourite working dog teams.
Now in its seventh year, the 2022 Cobber Challenge Relay will run from August 22 to September 11.
