OVER 90 exhibitors including 30 sheep studs were on display at The Marra Field Day last Friday where approximately 600 people were recorded through the gates.
Field Day committee member Jack Green said this was the first year the event had run in a long time, with it being held as part of the Midstate Merino Field Day last year.
After the amount of interest received from the midstate day, the committee thought it would be a great opportunity to start the field day up again, he said.
"We had market stalls here too for the first time and got a lot of really positive feedback."
While many attended the day as a social outing and to network, others came for the coveted blue ribbons and trophies.
A total of 14 hogget rams took to the mat for the Elders Merino Hogget Ram class with Tony Inder of Allendale Merinos, Wellington, overseeing the competition.
First place went to Poll Boonoke, Conargo, with PB21153; a 17.5-micron March-drop ram which had a 2.7 for standard deviation (SD), a 15.5 per cent coefficient of variation (CV) and a 99.7pc comfort factor (CF).
The M190008 son was a half brother to 'CMB' (PB211143) who was the champion Australian Merino All Purpose Ram at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show, Bendigo, Vic, recently.
Lach River Merino stud, Darbys Falls, placed second with its May-drop ram Lach River 21030. A son of Collinsville 'Gladiator' 18641 ram, which Lach River purchased for $72,500 at the 2019 Royal Adelaide Show, he had a 20.5-micron with a SD of 3.1, CV of 15.1pc and CF of 99.9 pc.
The pen of three lambs competition was judged by Luke Cosgrove, Mid Lachlan, who awarded first in the light trade class was Simpson Partnership, The Marra, with it Glendemar Multi Purpose Merino blood-lambs.
Wombin, Girilambone won the medium trade class with their Egelabra and Langdene influenced lambs.
Heavy trade winner was Outback Multi Purpose Merinos, The Marra, with its home-bred lambs which had a wool cut of three kilograms and a micron of 18. The exotics class was won by Lamph Pastoral, Carinda, with a pen of Australian Whites of mixed bloodlines.
Mr Cosgrove also judged the pen of five hogget Merino ewes with Merryanbone North winning the competition with ewes from their own bloodlines. The runner-up was Lamph Pastoral with Merryanbone-blood ewes.
In all 18 Merino studs, four Australian White, three Border Leicester, two Dohne, one SAMM, one Dorper, one White Suffolk were displayed along with two working dog exhibits. For the first year four goat producers were also displayed.
