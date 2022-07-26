Lach River Merino stud, Darbys Falls, placed second with its May-drop ram Lach River 21030. A son of Collinsville 'Gladiator' 18641 ram, which Lach River purchased for $72,500 at the 2019 Royal Adelaide Show, he had a 20.5-micron with a SD of 3.1, CV of 15.1pc and CF of 99.9 pc.

