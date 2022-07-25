THIS year marks three decades of involvement in the Bathurst Show Society for Colin McPhee, but his love for the annual event began much earlier.
Since moving to Bathurst at the age of 11, Mr McPhee hasn't missed a show.
Growing up on a farm at The Lagoon with a father who was a big show supporter, Mr McPhee's first taste of the Bathurst Show involved sheep and horses.
"My father was a very keen showman, he wasn't on the Show Society but he exhibited and always attended every day of the show until he was too old to do it," Mr McPhee said.
"Dad had a small Border Leicester stud and we used to take the rams to the Bathurst Show and compete with them.
"I enjoyed it, I used to compete in sporting horse events. I've done a few things along that line, I've exhibited veggies and chooks and things like that."
Mr McPhee was a shearer for 30 years and always had dogs with him while he was working.
After getting to know other people with working dogs, he decided to compete at the country shows in the yard dog competitions.
It was through this that Mr McPhee became the local yard dog club's representative on the show society, which was the start of his 30-year involvement.
"Over the years I ran the yard trials at Rockley Rodeo and I used to help at other trials judging and competing," Mr McPhee said.
"I've been show president for three years now, but I was chief yard dog steward up until I became president.
"My daughter Kirby is a chief steward at the yard dogs and she has travelled with me since she was about eight."
A lot has changed during Mr McPhee's 30-year involvement with the show society.
New facilities have been added to the grounds, people have come and gone, and new ideas continue bolster the Bathurst Show's success.
What began as a small country show for locals to display their agricultural and horticultural skills has grown into the Royal Bathurst Show, featuring rides, more competitions and an impressive fireworks display.
However for Mr McPhee, it's the country foundations of the show still present that make it such a special event.
"In my opinion a show is animals, that's what it was designed for," he said.
"It's to bring the country to the city. We aim to do that and I like to think that we do a fair job of that.
"There's something for everyone, if you don't find something to enjoy at the show I don't think you've been and had a proper look."
Some of Mr McPhee's fondest memories of the show are with his family.
He recalled pushing his mother around the pavilions in a wheelchair when she was in her 90s because she could no longer walk herself long distances.
The joy that seeing all the exhibits brought her is something Mr McPhee will never forget.
"We took her around the pavilions and she looked at the cakes because she used to enter cakes," Mr McPhee said.
"We looked at the vegetables, we looked at the wool, she had a look at everything. She had a smile on her face like you wouldn't believe."
Then there's the memories created with the youngest generation of his family.
Mr McPhee said he enjoys taking his grandchildren to the show and watching them go on the rides, see the animals and finish the day with the fireworks display.
"They're fantastic fireworks, where else do you go and see fireworks like Bathurst Show has," he said.
Mr McPhee is a big advocate for moving forward with the times and making improvements where needed.
When he first began his journey on the show society, there were between 20 and 30 members, so getting any new ideas approved was difficult.
That being said, the show society and showground has seen a number of developments over the years.
More recently, the pavilions have received a facelift and the grounds continue to attract more community events.
Mr McPhee said he has enjoyed his time on the show society and will continue to be the president for as long as he's needed.
"I'm a great believer in making room for young people but I'm also a great believer in if we want young people to do it we have to support and mentor them," he said.
"If they want me as show president I'm happy to do that, but I wouldn't fight for it if I thought a younger person could do a better job than me.
"I would back them all the way."
