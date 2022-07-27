The Land
The Marra Field days Sheep Counting winners

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
July 27 2022 - 10:30am
Richardson and Sinclair's Mick Jones, Dubbo, presenting 10-year-old Pippa Turnbull, Marra Station, Brewarrina, with the trophy for sheep counting. Photo: Leanne Hall

A crucial sheep skill of the trade was put to the test during the inaugural Richardson and Sinclair Sheep Counting Competition at The Marra Field Day on Friday which was a roaring success.

