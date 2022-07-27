A crucial sheep skill of the trade was put to the test during the inaugural Richardson and Sinclair Sheep Counting Competition at The Marra Field Day on Friday which was a roaring success.
Competitors were required to count sheep as they ran through a draft with the correct number, or closest to, taking home the trophy.
At only 10 years of age, Pippa Turnbull entered the competition as a rookie but did not stop her from winning the under 12 age group.
Pippa's mother Kellie said she had not tested her skills counting sheep before, so she was excited when she won.
Up against almost 10 other children, nerves were not an issue for the year four student at Marra Creek Public School. Although she did not quite know what to do at the start, excitement trumped all other feelings.
Growing up on a large family property at The Marra which runs Merinos and cattle, she had never counted livestock herself but had watched her father do it for years.
She thought "if dad can do it, I will give it a bit of a go too".
Looking forward to entering the competition again next year, Pippa's trophy is sitting on the mantle piece in the lounge room for all visitors to see.
