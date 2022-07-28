The Land

Making every drop count in wheat production at Manna Station

By Sandra Godwin
July 28 2022 - 9:00pm
Corinella grain grower Charlie French is a passionate advocate for controlled traffic. He is also on the board of the Australian Controlled Traffic Farming Association. "CTF is really a no brainer," he says.

WHEN you're farming in an area where rainfall is the most limiting factor for crops, stubble retention and diligent weed management are essential for making every drop count, according to Central West mixed farmer Charlie French.

