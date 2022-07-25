Dulverton Angus have taken full advantage of current market conditions with a total clearance of 93 bulls at their on-property sale in Glen Innes on Monday. The stud exceled to new highs with a $55,000 top smashing their previous on-property record by over $20,000.
Over 100 registered bidders were in attendance and participating online via the elite auctions selling platform. A mixture of long-term clients and new buyers were present at the sale who where looking to add Dulverton genetics to their herds.
An overall average of $20,270 was achieved across the board with stud principal Greg Chappell "Over the moon" about the result.
"We are absolutely delighted with the result today (Monday), we couldn't have dreamed of having an average of over $20,000 and today we did just that."
"I thought the bull's presented very well, they were heavy and since they've been weaned they have had every opportunity under the sun to fulfil their potential."
"We are so gracious to our loyal cliental and supporters who have invested into our stud and it's great to receive feedback from returning clients here today with some of the successful results they have had from our bull's" said Mr Chappell.
Top priced bull Dulverton Rogan Josh R219 will be heading south from Glen Innes to the Riverina area to a return buyer. The 920kilogram two year old had a 43centimeters Scrotal measurement with a 1.30kilogram Average Daily Gain. Sired by Dulverton Medaglia M028 the sought after bull was described as a "Ideal frame pattern, long bodied with ideal neck extension and shoulder set with a soft skin" throughout the catalogue.
The second highest priced bull went to 5 Star Cattle Co, Nundle for $40,000. Dulverton Rain Bird R240 tipped the scales at 890kilograms with a 43centeimeter scrotal.
Volume Buyer for the day went to Juandah Grazing, Wandoan Queensland with a total of 6 bulls purchased to an average of $17,500.
Auctioneer and long term agent of Dulverton Shad Bailey touched on the "quality" that Greg and Sally Chappell had within the 2022 sale draft.
"The quality that the Chappell family have provided buyers here today is some of the best within the market"
"Top bull Rogan Josh was just the complete package. Well balanced, lovely phenotype, extra skin and hair and will go on to complete stud duties at his new home"
"Their were a lot of repeat buyers and new faces here today which is a real testament to the stud"
The sale was covered by local agents Colin Say & Co, Glen Iness with online bidding via Elite Livestock Auctions..
