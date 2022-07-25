The Land
Home/Studstock

Hereford and Angus bulls average $17,236 at Higgins' Curracabark

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 25 2022 - 11:11am, first published 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Curracabark Hereford and Angus bulls sold to $26,000 and averaged $17,236 for 55 head, with a total clearance indicating the strong demand for these "cattleman's cattle".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.