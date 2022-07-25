Curracabark Hereford and Angus bulls sold to $26,000 and averaged $17,236 for 55 head, with a total clearance indicating the strong demand for these "cattleman's cattle".
While the sale top price was short of last year's effort, the average bettered the 2021 result by $1371. Demand for Angus females was also strong, with six ptic heifers averaging $3400, while 31 unjoined heifers sold to $3400 and averaged $3213.
All 28 Angus bulls offered were snapped up at an average of $18,214, while all 27 Hereford bulls offered averaged $16,222.
Guy and Suz Lord, Branga Plains, Walcha bought the top price Angus bull, Curracabark Ravenshaw R56, a son of Rennylea Picasso P64 that was 22-month-old and tipped the scales at 754 kilograms. It had impressive estimated breeding values (EBVs) for milk at +20, +78 for carcase weight and +52 for 200-day weight and +94 for 400-day.
Mr Lord said Ravenshaw had plenty of muscle and would suit both as a heifer bull and producing sound carcase cattle.
The buyer of the top-priced Hereford bull was Peter Swatridge, Brangus Park, Nevertire, who was accompanied by his daughter Christine Rasmussen and granddaughter Mia Rasmussen.
A repeat buyer over a long period, Mr Swatridge bought a 22-month-old calf that weighed 772kg and had an eye muscle area EBV of +2.2 and a milk EBV of +16.
Mr Swatridgeb ought three Hereford bulls averaging $21,333 that will be used in his herd of Herefords, and the progeny will be finished on natural grass pastures while the female portion will be retained in the herd.
Ellerston Pty Ltd was the sale's volume buyer, with 12 lots averaging $14,833.
Ellerston's manager Rob Teague bought three Angus bulls and nine Herefords that will be used within the 4500 breeders on the property.
Mr Teague said the Curracabark bulls "just explode" when they get back to the Upper Hunter property. "They are great cattle that great cattlemen have bred, and these bulls act as such," he said. "They handle exceptionally well and have been grown out on improved pasture in a challenging environment."
Other prolific buyers among the 83 registered bidders included Roger Fuller, account Puddledock Pastoral Company, Ellerston, who bought two bulls at $24,000 and $18,000.
John Higgins, Gloucester, bought two Hereford bulls for $14,000 and $24,000, while Andrew Higgins, Mullaley, paid $20,000 for his selection.
Gooch Agencies, account Normand and Diane Carter, Boonara, paid $20,000 for a son of Rennylea Nuclear, Nutrien Scone, account Fernside Pastoral Company, bought two bulls averaging $18,000.
Nick and Sherie Laurie, Rawdon Vale, Gloucester and David Poole, Dellawong, paid $20,000 each for sons of Rennylea Picasso.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Scone with Paul Dooley, the auctioneer, while AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
