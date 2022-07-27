The Land

Biosecurity the top priority for new top job

July 27 2022 - 8:00pm
Xavier Herbert - "I am keen to continue the hard work of my predecessor, James Jackson."

It is an honour and humbling to have been elected president of NSW Farmers at last week's Annual Conference. It was fantastic to feel the energy in the room with so many farmers for the first time in three years, and to get to the heart of critical issues such as biosecurity, competition, and market access. I am keen to continue the hard work of my predecessor, James Jackson, in driving forward these issues.

