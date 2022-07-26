The Land

Warrnambool university looks to hydrogen powered milk tankers

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 26 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HYDROGEN POWER: Hycel program manager Adam Fletcher said the the work was part of studies being carried out at the designated hydrogen fuel cell research and development facility.

The dairy supply chain in the south-west could be ideally placed to take on the use of hydrogen cells to power milk tankers, according to a Victorian agrifood development specialist.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.