A focus on feed utilisation, genetics and fine-tuning their system has allowed the Mason family of Westwood Grazing Co to consistently present a high-quality lamb product to processors and annually finish at the top end of the Dubbo Prime Lamb competition.
Based at Spicers Creek, Westwood Grazing Co is operated by Matt and Kylie Mason, and Matt's parents Nick and Mary Mason. The mixed farming enterprise has been in the family for 130 years and spans over 6000 acres.
"Prime lamb production is our main enterprise, but we do crop quite a bit of it utilising dual purpose crops for livestock and improved pastures," Matt Mason who is the fourth generation to farm Westwood said.
"We also trade steers in and out on an opportunistic basis... probably 200 steers a year."
The Masons buy all their first-cross ewes from one source, Spicers Run, and they get first pick of their ewes.
"We buy our ewes from my cousin (which owns and operates Spicers Run) and get the first choice... up until 1991 we used to be in partnership but we split and they took that side and we got the second cross operation," he said.
"We run about 4500 first-cross ewes with a split (50/50) lambing across spring and autumn to utilise our feed and our rams a little bit better
"This allows us to not have everything lamb at once, plus utilise our rams twice a year - we try to buy top genetics and get the most out of them.
"Out of those 4500 ewes, we average 6000 lambs a year on joined numbers. We always work on what is joined, which gives a true indication of lambing percentage. Spring lambing usually is higher than autumn, due to the shorter day lengths in spring."
Poll Dorset rams have been sourced directly from Tattykeel, Black Springs, for 40-odd years. They select for confirmation, depth of muscle in the hind legs, width over the back and loin and overall well-balanced rams.
"We have a good relationships there and get the first pick of their commercial flock rams... we pick well-balanced, well-structured, well-muscled rams," Mr Mason said. "They are masters of genetics.
"Tattykeel do it different - they breed with all their own genetics to create a very 'pure' bred animal, and we are getting a lot of hybrid vigor from using them.
"Rams have hybrid vigor all over the place, but because their line is pure and they utilise line breeding effectively, we get a consistent line of lambs."
Mr Mason said this was important to them because "if you have a pen of lambs that all look the same, they are more presentable, and therefore more desirable to buyers".
Ensuring they have the supply chain and particularly processors in mind when making their breeding selections and implementing management strategies, has led to processors backing the Mason family's nomination for the Zoetis Prime Lamb Producer of the Year at Lambition this year.
"Being nominated by processors for that award means a lot even if we didn't win... the end game is selling lambs, and we want to keep them happy and coming back to buy our product," he said. "It brought home we are doing the right thing...feedback from the yards has also been a good thing with lambs consistently sold to repeat buyers."
Westwood Grazing Co aims to get as many lambs off as suckers as they can especially in the autumn flock.
"With dual purpose and improved pastures generally you can push them through as suckers in autumn," Mr Mason said.
"Most are sold through Forbes, we used to sell everything direct but found it easier if everyone was having a crack at the saleyards.
"Spring lambs are also sold as suckers, and the rest we shear as the season cuts off and take through to heavy export lambs.
"A lot of the export lambs are sold over the hook to Fletchers International, and suckers go to Breakout River Meats in Cowra. We also sell to Thomas Foods International."
Mr Mason said Poll Dorsets are a good option as it allows for diversification.
"Good sucker lambs the oldest lamb is 16 weeks down to 14 weeks when we are selling them," he said.
"You can also take them through to heavy lambs and meet the market at both ends. As far as if they have a set back the Dorset seems to recover well. Not that we ever try to let them have a set back, but in dry years when season breaks they power on."
The Masons aim to use the best genetics they can combined with the best nutrition and best animal health that they can provide.
"The main reason for cropping is to clean paddocks up to put improved pastures in (containing lucerne, clover, chicory, phalaris), while the dual purpose wheats fill a feed gap in winter," he said.
"They have been a great introduction to the program, not only to fill feed gaps but it provides a clean drench break. Paddocks are spelled, we put drenched sheep onto them, and it gives our improved pasture a break so they can clean up worm wise."
Beginning to vaccination their maidens for Campylobacter, Mr Mason said it is too early to tell exact results, however, the maidens have definitely had a higher lambing percentage, with less scanned-in-lamb ewes coming through dry at marking.
Winning most successful exhibitor of the Dubbo Prime Lamb Competition in May, the Mason's pens of Poll Dorset sired lambs excelled receiving overall reserve champion pen, the heaviest pen of lambs and the Central West Regional Poll Dorset Association champion pen.
"We've been involved ever since it has been running to support the local show and get feedback, see how our lambs compare to others - both stud and commercial from across the state - and learn something new," he said.
Mr Mason credits a lot of the success of their business to his father and labour force.
"I'm lucky to have a good mentor in my father to teach me the ropes in the lamb industry - I probably don't give enough credit to him," he said. "Likewise to our staff that help everything run smoothly."
