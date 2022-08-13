The Land

Glanmire Murray Grey breeder Annika Collins lives a busy, but happy, life

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated August 14 2022 - 2:20am, first published August 13 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Collins with her husband, Dan, and two sons, with one of their Murray Grey bulls.

From an early age, Annika Collins always shared an affinity for Murray Greys, growing up with family friends who ran them.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.