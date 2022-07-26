Strong interest from the local Walcha region played a strong part at the Tummel Herefords 38th on-property bull sale on Tuesday.
The Walcha based hereford stud offered 30 bulls with 25 being sold to an average of $7,721. It was an increase from the previous year's average by $1,650.
Local buyer's may have played a large role in the overall sale, although the topped priced bull was going interstate to Talbalba Herefords, Milmerran Queensland which sold for $16,000.
The 934kilogram bull was the heaviest within the draft with also the highest Rib Fat at 11millimeters and a P8 Fat of 15millimeters.
Underbidders and just missing out of the wanted bull were Walcha based buyers Len and Shae Partridge. The first time buyers walked away with 1 purchase although narrowly missed out on the bull they had their eyes set on.
"He was a lovely solid correct bull which caught our eyes and during the inspection prior to the sale with how he paraded around the yard" said Mrs. Partridge.
"Chris (Tummel Stud Principal) had him as a stud sire, the stud master himself even thought it was a pretty special bull."
"We'll keep looking and hopefully come across another one in the coming weeks"
Volume buyer for the day was P and L Lockyer, Walcha with a total of 3 bulls purchased to an average of $8,166.
Other buyers from the day who purchased the second highest bull at $11,000 was S.T Colwell from Yarrowitch.
"About 75percent of the bulls went to repeat buyers" said stud principal Chris Lisle.
"It's been very wet the past few months and has been hard on all stock within the region, although the last 3 weeks were promising and proved to bring them into good condition leading into the sale."
"I'm exited for next years line of bulls, their almost as big as this years already" said Mr Lisle.
The sale was covered by Elders Walcha with Lincoln Mckinlay the auctioneer.
