Gates Performance Angus bulls sold to $20,000 three times and averaged $12,269 for 52 of the 56 bulls offered in Armidale on Tuesday.
Two of the $20,000 bulls were bought by Nalorac Pastoral from Lyndhurst as part of a draft of six bulls bought, averaging $15,333.
Mark Carolan said his family had been buying Gates Performance Genetics (GPG) for more than 10 years, and about 60 per cent of the breeding herd was GPG.
He said pre-drought, the family had been running about 2300 breeders, but this year as they were rebuilding their numbers, would be joining around 1900.
He said the GPG bulls produced calves with great eye muscle area (EMA), intramuscular fat (IMF) and carcase traits.
"These are all the kinds of traits we need in our cattle," he said.
Mr Carolan said another plus from the GPG was the longevity of the bulls and cows.
"They don't break down in the feet, and our older cow lines are very solid in their structure," he said.
One of the bulls was sired by Ayrvale Bartel E7 and, at 25 months, weighed 834 kilograms. Its EBVs for EMA was +6.5, and carcase weight was +67.
Nalorac's other $20,000 bull was sired by Rennylea NFS N799, with a +67 for CWT, +9.4 for EMA and a +17 for milk. IT weighed 778kg and is only 21 months old.
Colin Say and Co, Glen Innes, account Allan Fletcher, Glenroy, Furracabad, bought the other $20,000 bull. Mr Fletcher is also in the rebuilding phase after the drought.
His bull was a son of Rennylea NFS, tipping the scales at 842kg and was calved in August 2020. It had an IMF EBV of + 2.6, +17 for milk and +7.1 for EMA.
Mr Fletcher said his drought strategy was to sell up all his cattle and now was in the process of rebuilding to a herd of about 300 breeders.
He sells his cattle as weaners in the April Colin Say & Company sale and said his cattle are sought after for their muscle and maternal traits in his heifers.
Mr Fletcher said 110 of his mixed-sex weaners averaged $2000 at last April's sale.
Athlyne Pastoral Tenterfield was also a volume buyer with five bulls to a top of $14,000 with an average of $11,600.
Nutrien Armidale, account Gostwyck Partners bought three bulls to $18,000 for a $14,666 average, while Olsen Agencies account JGT Benyon bought three bulls averaging $10,666.
Hart Rural Agencies account Doonba Pastoral Company. Bought two bulls averaging $14,000.
Mark Gates said prior to selling the GPG bulls aimed to provide the most industry-relevant genetics for beef production and this was reflected in the sale draft.
The selling agents were Ray White Livestock Guyra Armidale with Blake O'Reilly on the gavel.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
