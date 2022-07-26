The Land
Gates Performance Genetics averaged $12,269 for 52 bulls sold

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:38am, first published 7:00am
Gates Performance Angus bulls sold to $20,000 three times and averaged $12,269 for 52 of the 56 bulls offered in Armidale on Tuesday.

