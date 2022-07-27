An Australian business has developed new technology which could help farmers stop the theft of diesel on their properties.
Farmbot has created has diesel level monitor which helps farmers manage their fuel levels as well as alert them when tanks are being accessed.
Farmbot Managing Director Andrew Coppin admitted he wasn't aware of how bad some of the recent fuel thefts across country NSW were until recently.
"We've been doing remote water monitoring for the last seven years and it's gone pretty well," he said.
"We have more than 6000 locations but we've had people say 'you should do this with my diesel, it would save me a lot of time'.
"We realised there was obviously a lot of people who have diesel stashed on their properties and on the bigger properties the more it is stored in different locations.
"There is a lot of time spent travelling around to those tanks and dipping them for auditing purposes."
Mr Coppin said the newly developed technology would be equipped so farmers can check their tank levels even in some of the more remote locations in Australia.
"There is also an underlying concern about diesel getting stolen which has not eased any given I think I paid $2.30 for diesel the other day," he said.
"Whatever they are paying, there is still a hell of a lot of money sitting around in 44-gallon drums.
"We created this technology which can use 4G or satellite technology to let them know how much fuel is there.
"If someone is taking fuel it will send them an SMS or alert."
The diesel level sensor enables farmers to check their tank levels no matter their location and the technology is also highly corrosion resistant.
Anyone looking for more information on how to purchase the diesel level sensor can find it here https://farmbot.com.au/product/diesel-level-sensor/.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
