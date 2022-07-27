Described as a cracking son of the elite marbling bull, Alloura Get Cracking G10, Alloura Resolute R77 is a stand out. He has flashy good looks and data that's sure to impress. Alloura Resolute R77 has EBV's in the top 25pc for weaning weight, top 10pc for maternal fertility (DTC) and super carcase quality with top 1pc EMA, and top 25pc marbling. He's our top pick of the draft.