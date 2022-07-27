A very creditable average price of $8567.56 was paid for 37 of 38 Angus bulls, rising two years and sold yesterday on AuctionsPlus by breeders Mark and Mandy Vale, Alloura Angus, Yass.
They had been offering their bulls by private treaty to a select and loyal clientele, but decided this was the year to open up their sale bulls to a wider audience.
"It made sense to offer our bulls on auction as it gave all buyers the chance to buy what they wanted," Mr Vale said.
"We had been comfortable with our private sales, but offering them through the Helmsman system on AuctionPlus we thought it would give our clients value for their money."
The breeding aim at Alloura has been to produce bulls with a long breeding life, are fit and healthy, not over fat and ready to join.
"We are being told our bulls are in the kind of condition our clients want," Mrs Vale said.
"Our objective is to breed bulls which will last."
The top price at $11,000 was paid twice.
Described as a cracking son of the elite marbling bull, Alloura Get Cracking G10, Alloura Resolute R77 is a stand out. He has flashy good looks and data that's sure to impress. Alloura Resolute R77 has EBV's in the top 25pc for weaning weight, top 10pc for maternal fertility (DTC) and super carcase quality with top 1pc EMA, and top 25pc marbling. He's our top pick of the draft.
Alloura Rocco R119 was described as a stylish heifer bull with low birthweight, and top 5pc calving ease. He doesn't miss out on carcase quality either with top 10pc marbling. One of the picks of the draft on type.
Ten bulls sold for $10,500 each.
Selling agents were Masters Stephens, Bathurst.
