Alloura Angus bulls near 100pc clearance

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated July 28 2022 - 1:31am, first published July 27 2022 - 11:00pm
Mandy and Mark Vale, Alloura Angus, Yass, with a selection of the rising two year bulls listed on AuctionsPlus.

A very creditable average price of $8567.56 was paid for 37 of 38 Angus bulls, rising two years and sold yesterday on AuctionsPlus by breeders Mark and Mandy Vale, Alloura Angus, Yass.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

