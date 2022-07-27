When Bungulla and Nagol Park Shorthorns combine for a bull sale, a full clearance is the result.
The on-property inaugural bull sale hosted on-property at Bungulla in Manilla on Wednesday, proved to be a success with a total of 41 bulls sold for an overall average of $10,500 and a to a top price of $32,000.
In the breakdown for each stud, Bungulla Shorthorns sold 31 bulls to an average of $9870, and a top of $16,000 three times, split between buyers Department of Primary Industries, Glen Innes, KM Witts, Coonabarabran and sale partners Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth.
One of the three top Bungulla bulls Bungulla Zeus R173 bought by KM Witts, Coonabarabran weighed in at 830 kilograms with a 38 centimetre scroatal circumference.
He was described by Bungulla stud principal Peter Cappel as an "eye catching, smooth make and shape which would make an ideal heifer bull".
Sale partners Roger and Niaomi Evans of Nagol Park Shorthorns offered a total of 10 bulls which averaged $12,200 and sold to the sale top price of $32,000.
Purchased by return buyers Jeff and Annette Rose from Cushnie, Qld, Nagol Park PB Rum R121 had an eye muscle area of 137 square centimetres with a scrotal measurement of of 43.5cm which was the highest throughout the catalogue of bulls.
The Rose family bought a bull from Nagol Park in 2019 and were "very satisfied with the job that it had done", therefore were looking to build on their previous purchase.
"We will collect semen from him and investigate the semen interest from overseas," Mr Rose said.
"His dam lines are tremendous but overall he's just a very moderate bull with a solid frame."
The bulls Dam (NLRN148) and Granddam (NLRL203) have been donor dams at Nagol Park with the host stud also retaining the bulls semen.
The volume buyer who secured the most bulls for the day was ML and JG Ireland, Walcha, who purchased a total of seven bulls for an average of $8857.
Bungulla Shorthorns stud principal and host for the on-property sale Peter Capel was "very pleased" with the result and touched on the appreciation for Nagol Park supporting them on the sale day.
"It's been great having Roger and Niaomi from Nagol Park here today for our combined Inaugural sale," he said.
"Both studs are very happy with the clearance and we have been well supported by buyers from across the region."
The sale was covered by Elders Tamworth and Purtle Plevey Agencies with Paul Dooley the guest auctioneer.
