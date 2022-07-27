When Bungulla and Nagol Park Shorthorns combine for a bull sale, a full clearance is the result. The on-property Inaugural sale between the two studs proved to be a success with a total of 41 bulls clearing at the Bungulla sale pen in Manilla on Wednesday.
From the 41 bulls cleared, an overall average of $10,500 was achieved to a top price of $32,000.
In the breakdown for each stud, Bungulla Shorthorns offered 31 bulls which all cleared to an average of $9,870. A top of $16,000 three times split between buyers Department of Primary Industries from Glen Innes alongside KM Witts, Coonabarabran and sale partners Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth.
One of the three top Bungulla bulls BUNGULLA ZEUS R173 bought by KM Witts, Coonabarabran weighed in at 830kilograms with a 38centimeter scroatal. Described by Bungulla stud principal Peter Cappel as a "Eye catching, smooth make and shape which would make an ideal heifer bull".
Sale partners Nagol Park Shorthorns offered a total of 10 bulls which averaged $12,200 and secured top priced bull of the day at $32,000 which sold to return buyers Jeff and Annette Rose from Cushnie, Queensland.
NAGOL PARK PB RUM R121 had an Eye Muscle Area of 137 with a scrotal of 43.5 which was the highest throughout the draft of bulls.
The rose family bought a bull from Nagol Park in 2019 and were "very satisfied with the job that it had done" and were looking to build from their previous purchase.
"We will collect semen from him and investigate the semen interest from overseas" said Mr Rose.
"His dam lines are tremendous but overall he's just a very moderate bull with a solid frame."
The bulls Dam (NLRN148) and Granddam (NLRL203) have been donor dams at Nagol Park with the host stud also retaining the bulls semen.
Buyer who secured the most bull's for the day was ML & JG Ireland, Walcha with a total of 7 bulls purchased to an average of $8,857.
Bungulla Shorthorns stud principal and host for the on-property sale Peter Cappel was "very pleased" with the result and touched on the appreciation for Nagol Park supporting them on the sale day.
"It's been great having Roger and Niaomi from Nagol Park here today for our combined Inaugural sale"
"Both studs are very happy with the clearance and we have been well supported by buyers from across the region" said Mr Cappel.
The sale was covered by Elders Tamworth and Purtle Plevey Agencies with Paul Dooley the guest auctioneer.
