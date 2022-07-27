The Lockyer family, The Retreat, Walcha also put together a nice string of Hereford and Angus bulls. The Hereford portion sold to $21,00, averaging $16,000 and the Angus bulls topped at $20,000 to average $15,000. Last year the Lockyers bought nine Hereford bulls at an average of $10,555 and five Angus bulls at an average of $11,600.