The Land
Home/Studstock

Glenwarrah Herefords and Brooksby Angus average $12,918 for 74 lots

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 27 2022 - 9:10am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Angus bulls sold to $25,000 and Hereford bulls to $23,00 at the Glenwarrah Herefords and Brooksby Angus sales, Bundarra, where the 74 lots sold averaged $12,918.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.