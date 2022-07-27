Angus bulls sold to $25,000 and Hereford bulls to $23,00 at the Glenwarrah Herefords and Brooksby Angus sales, Bundarra, where the 74 lots sold averaged $12,918.
First under the auctioneer's gavel were 20 Hereford bulls that averaged $13,850, followed by 29 rising two-year-old Angus bulls averaging $14,379 and 25 yearling Angus bulls sold to $18,000 to average $10,480.
This year 71 buyers registered for the sale, an increase on the 55 registered bidders last year that paid an average of $10,516 for 60 bulls.
Armitage and Buckley clients Jim and Diane Freeman bought the $23,000 Glenwarrah Marshall, a 21-month-old son of Lotus Marshall M102. Weighing 758 kilograms, Marshall had an eye muscle area (EMA) of 114 square centimetres with a birth weight (BW) of 36kg it's estimated breeding value (EBV) for birth weight was +7.5.
The Freemans also bought another Lotus Marshall bull for $18,000, which weighed 828kg with an EMA of 128sq/cm.
Marcus Laurie, Midas Cattle Company, Hillgrove bought the top-priced Angus bull, a 23-month-old son of Clunie Range Navigator N931, which weighed 840kg with an EMA of 41cm.
Mr Laurie bought another Angus bull sired by Talis Kerr K379, which weighed 804kg, for $18,000. Both bulls had high EBVs for BW of +4.6 and +5.2, respectively.
Mr Laurie said the bulls would be used in a herd re-building program for a recently purchased property near Glen Innes that runs about 350 cows.
"They're both good-bodied bulls, and I'm pleased to get the top-priced bull as I thought he was the best bull here on the day," he said.
A volume buyer of Angus bulls was Nutrien Wandoan, account CV Pastoral Company with five bulls to $21,000 and averaging $13,800.
Armitage and Buckley Armidale, account David Strelitz and his son Gavin were also volume buyers, with four Angus bulls averaging $9750. They are repeat buyers of Brooksby bulls.
The Lockyer family, The Retreat, Walcha also put together a nice string of Hereford and Angus bulls. The Hereford portion sold to $21,00, averaging $16,000 and the Angus bulls topped at $20,000 to average $15,000. Last year the Lockyers bought nine Hereford bulls at an average of $10,555 and five Angus bulls at an average of $11,600.
Armitage and Buckley clients, Chandler Creek Pastoral, Wollomombi bought two Hereford bulls to $18,000 and one Angus bull for an average of $13,333.
Chandler Creek sold two pens of Glenwarrah-sired Hereford weaners at Armidale's Top of the Range Weaner sale in late May, with 29 steers averaging 268kg, making 680c/kg and 29 averaging 311kg, making 656c/kg. They also sold a pen of 11 Angus steers that averaged 236kg and made 830c/kg.
Armitage and Buckley, account Allan and Chris Brennan, Hazeldene, Uralla bought three Hereford bulls averaging $7,333 and one Angus bull averaging $9000.
Nutrien Ag Solutions, Armidale and Armitage and Buckley, Armidale were selling agents. The auctioneers were Joel Fleming, Nutrien Ag Solutions and Tom Piddington, Armitage and Buckley. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
