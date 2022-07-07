A decision to swing away from trade cattle towards a self-replacing Angus breeding herd feels like the right move in a time of increasing need for biosecurity.
The Landenberger family at Ben Lomond purchased the property in the early 1980s and initially ran a mix of cattle and sheep, but with an ambition to improve the property and too much time spent tending sheep they moved to trade cattle with up to 1500 head grazing on productive volcanic loam pasture during summer.
Of course in recent times the price paid for a steer has become onerous whereas an investment in straight Angus heifers offered more avenues for profit.
"We had been thinking about the advantages to our biosecurity by having breeders well before the concern over foot and mouth disease," Andrew Landenberger said. "We had been concerned about weeds like Chilean needle grass and St John's Wort. In addition to that, creating our own breeding herd offered financial security. It's a guaranteed income while trading cattle is not. It came down to dollars and cents."
Situated on top of three catchments at an elevation of more than 1500 meters the Ben Lomond property survived drought better than most localities, although tree die-back is apparent. When the rains returned Andrew and his son Andy "bought big" as prices rose and the profits that followed have allowed them to make progressive decisions.
"We said to ourselves at what point do we keep going trading steers? So instead we started buying heifers to open up our options," Mr Landenberger said.
The majority of black females were sourced from the paddock and produced by breeders whose cattle had previously proven themselves on the Ben Lomond property.
"We bought from people we know are good operators," Mr Landenberger said. "Some producers, for instance, don't have a reliable vaccination program and their calves might not perform. You learn from experience and narrow down who you can purchase from. Sometimes we buy from the saleyards - have a go - but we blacklist the ones that haven't worked well for us. We're trying to close the circle by breeding our own but we will always trade a few."
Mr Landenberger graduated from university with an economics degree, first working as a wool trader, and brings to the farming enterprise the same keen competitive spirit and technical understanding that won him a silver medal sailing Tornado catamarans at the Atlanta Olympics. His sailmaking business worked with cutting edge laminated materials at a time when the industry was evolving from old school to new and before China wrecked manufacturing worldwide, his German-based business crafted 1700 sails a year, supplying 35 different Olympic and one design classes.
"I'm happy here now," he says. "This is a new project and it takes up all my time."
His approach to pasture renovation is similarly technical, and he uses an Austrian built Hatzenbichler air seeder to oversee rye grass and clover in paddocks of fescue so that there is some winter grazing without sacrificing feed to the typical spray out and plant regime traditionally employed on the tablelands in late summer.
"We've got nine months of good feed but there are some cattle not finished before winter and then they would go backwards," he said. "This technique gives us options."
In addition, the farm's 60 paddocks are being mapped by satellite to better manage grazing and stock distribution. They also use an Optiweigh paddock weighing system to reduce workload and animal stress to monitor cattle weights.
The next generation Landenberger, the third on the Ben Lomond property, has chosen specific Angus genetics that offer low birthweight and good growth. He has purchased commercial heifers in calf from Inglebrae Farms and recently purchased Inglebrae bulls sired by Baldridge 38 Special.
"I like Special's depth and extra growth and his skin type. We sell to Queensland feedlots and they like the smooth skin," said the younger Mr Landenberger. "We're bending the curve a bit by selecting for low birth weight followed by good growth but we have a lot of sprawling paddocks and can't afford to have calving issues. We will focus on what we like and to maintain quality control. Ultimately we are looking to produce a consistent line of calves and to be self-sufficient in our production."
