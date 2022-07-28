Steers top $2260 at Wodonga, females to $2960

For a mid-winter store cattle sale at NVLX Wodonga, the quality of the 790 head yarded was mostly very good, quoted as 'forward store' with a very small tail.
There were some very good lines of weaner steers and heifers on offer, and Michael Unthank, BUR Wodonga, thought the market was 'encouraging' considering the season but more pertinently the current foot and mouth concerns across the country.
"It is probably in the forefront of buyers minds, but I don't think it had a big influence on the prices," he said.
"The good pens of steers were as good if not better than what we have seen, but I did think the heifer job had eased a bit."
Mr Unthank thought for a winter market where the cattle where a bit 'wintry' and lighter in weight, the sale was well supported by restockers.
"Spring is not far away and I think restockers could see real value here today," he said.
Indicative prices for steers weighing 200-280 kg ranged from $610 to $1520; steers weighing 280 to 330kg sold from $1160 to $1750 and those in the 330-400 kg range varied from $1600 to $2210.
Steers over 400kg sold from $2040 to $2260.
Representative sales included 19 Rennylea-blood Angus sold by HQ Pastoral, Walwa, Victoria, weighing 332kg for $1720, 32 Glenruben and Scotts Angus-blood Angus weighing 336kg sold for $1770 and 34 Riga-blood Angus, 10-11 months and weighing 357kg sold by AMP Pty Ltd, Savernake, for $2100.
Heifers weighing 200-280kg sold from $400 to $1495: heifers in the 280-330kg range made from $1460 to $1660, while those in the 330-400kg weight sold from $700 to $1750.
Heifers weighing over 400kg sold from $1660 to $1850.
Some heifer sales included 18 black baldy and Angus weighing 438kg sold by Boxdale, Deniliquin, for $1850: 11 Wormbete Simmental-blood Simmentals weighing 309kg sold by ID and DM McGaffin, Huon Creek, Vic, for $1490 and 18 Brewers Black Simmental-blood Simmentals also sold by the McGaffin partnership and weighing 308kg for $1470.
PTIC females sold to $1960, while cows with calves topped at $2960.
Ten Angus cows, fourth and fifth calvers with calves sold by A and K Kirley, Dederang, Vic, for $2960.
Commission buyers dominated the market with limited competition from local and Riverina restockers.
Wodonga-based agencies BUR, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock and Schubert Boers conducted the sale.
