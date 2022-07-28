The Land

Steers top $2260 at Wodonga, females to $2960

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
July 28 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Unthank, BUR Wodonga, with Don Cameron, Bowna, who sold 13 Wirruna-blood Hereford steers weighing 246kg for $1420.

For a mid-winter store cattle sale at NVLX Wodonga, the quality of the 790 head yarded was mostly very good, quoted as 'forward store' with a very small tail.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.