The rural health forum, at Charles Sturt University's Rural and Regional Health Research Institute in Orange, (left to right), Professor Megan Smith, executive dean and the Faculty of Science and Health; Professor Mark Evans, deputy vice chancellor of Research at CSU; Professor Allen Ross, executive director at the Rural and Regional Health Research Institute, and Professor Annemarie Hennessy, dean of the School of Medicine at Western Sydney University. Photo: Jude Keogh