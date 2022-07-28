The Land

Wellington Caves fossils help confirm only known vulture species from Australia

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
July 28 2022
Dr Ellen Mather holding the fossil vulture tarsus from Wellington Caves (right) and a tarsus of a living vulture species (left). Picture: Supplied

Wellington Caves has become part of history as the source of several new fossils that palaeontologists were able to identify as belonging to Cryptogyps lacertosus, an extinct genus of vulture.

