Hereford studs eager for power and punch combined forces to push bidding to record territory for Lotus Herefords at Pinkett via Glen Innes on Thursday with a $56,000 top and a $14,700 average for all 40 bulls sold.
The winning bid for the horned Lotus Reflect R160 by Lotus Nudge N151 went to a shared partnership between Nunniong Herefords at Ensay, Vic and Jindalee Herefords and Kings Plains via Inverell.
There was tremendous under-bidding from a consortium of other well known studs.
Sired by Lotus Nudge N151 going back to a foundation Tummel Jubilant 10 from a highly regarded Lotus Theresa, the 21 month old sire weighed in at 938 kilograms with 40 centimetre diameter scrotal circumference and scanned figures that included 130 square centimetre eye muscle area and six per cent intra muscular fat.
Purchasers Phillip "Bluey" Commins of Nunniong and Angus Vivers from Jindalee said the bull "was what we wanted".
"We saw him six weeks ago and he was our pick," said Mr Vivers, who said the sire would be used in the north come spring followed by a later joining in the south. Semen will also be collected.
First time buyers the Wormington family, Woodlands Beef from Biloela, Qld, went home with two bulls paying to $30,000 for Lotus R0040 by Devon Court Advance N139 with top 1pc and 5pc growth figures, weighing 1062kg at 24 months with 42.5cm diameter scrotal circumference and 136sq cm EMA.
Chris Lisle, Tummel Herefords at Walcha, paid $22,000 for the heaviest bull of the draft, Lotus Redford R118 by Warringa Kakadu K8, also from Lotus Theresa. Weighing 1076kg at 23 months he also had the greatest scrotal circumference at 43.5cm and the largest EMA at 142sq cm. In the figures department he recorded top 5pc for 600 day growth, scrotal size and carcase weight.
Volume buyer was the Freeman family from Meeleebee Downs at Wallumbilla, Qld, who came away with eight bulls paying to $16,000 for Lotus R0009 by Devon Court Advance N139, weighing 836kg at 24 months of age.
The family, who also have fattening country at Ballandean, Qld, north of Tenterfield, will use the bulls in their cross-breeding program with progeny finished on pasture and sold into Teys Grasslands program that rewards the producer for humane treatment.
