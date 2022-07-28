The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Spirited bidding puts Lotus bulls into record territory

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated July 28 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lotus Reflect R160 sold to record money at Pinkett on Thursday with stud principal Cameron Hollis, auctioneer Shad Bailey Colin Say and Co, Angus Vivers Jindalee Herefords, Bluey Commins Nunniong Herefords and Ace Hollis, Lotus, stud principal.

Hereford studs eager for power and punch combined forces to push bidding to record territory for Lotus Herefords at Pinkett via Glen Innes on Thursday with a $56,000 top and a $14,700 average for all 40 bulls sold.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.