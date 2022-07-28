Second top-priced bull sold to the Campions' neighbour Phillip Duddy, who went over his budget to pay $30,000 for the heaviest bull of the draft, Amos Vale Inferno R011 by Mawarra Glory N159, who presented on sale day weighing 1038kg at 22 months - a solid achievement for a first calf from an Amos Vale Pansy going back to Cootharaba Jensen.