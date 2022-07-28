Buyers keen for classic horned Hereford bulls bid up big at the Amos Vale annual sale on Thursday.
The Campion family stud from Pinkett via Glen Innes recorded a record top price of $47,000 and an average of $15,347 for all 28 sires offered.
Yarram Park Hereford stud from Willaura, Vic, placed the top bid for Amos Vale In Demand R002 by Mawarra Grainger N149 from an Amos Vale Pansy going back to Cootharaba Nolan.
In Demand, who won his class this year at Sydney Royal, presented on sale day weighing 1022 kilograms at 21 months with a scrotal circumference of 44 centimetres, the largest in the draft.
Second top-priced bull sold to the Campions' neighbour Phillip Duddy, who went over his budget to pay $30,000 for the heaviest bull of the draft, Amos Vale Inferno R011 by Mawarra Glory N159, who presented on sale day weighing 1038kg at 22 months - a solid achievement for a first calf from an Amos Vale Pansy going back to Cootharaba Jensen.
Mr Duddy, who was under bidder on the top priced sire, said he was looking for bone, length and muscle and will put him the straight-bred Hereford cows.
Chris Lisle, Tummel Herefords at Walcha paid $20,000 for Amos Vale Investment R006, by Leeway Maximise M008. At just 19 months he presented on sale day weighing 858kg with a 38cm scrotal circumference.
Repeat buyer Mr Lisle said he was looking for a well-bred sire with softness and outcross genetics.
Scott and Therese Humphreys, Wellbatch, Mummulgum via Casino, also paid $20,000 for Amos Vale In Control R030 by Mawarra Glory N159 from a Pansy that was grand dam to the second top priced sire. Mr Humphries will put him to Santa Gertrudis females to produce the coveted first cross with progeny sold at the annual Casino weaner sales.
Volume buyer was Goonoo Goonoo Station which came away with four bulls to a top of $15,000 for Amos Vale Irresistible R024 by Leeway Maximise M008, 998kg at 21 months.
The sale was conducted by agency Colin Say and Co, Glen Innes, with elders auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay as auctioneer. Elite Livestock caught the online bids.
