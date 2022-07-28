The Land
Stud interest in Amos Vale Herefords pushes bids to a new level.

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated July 28 2022 - 10:25am, first published 10:00am
Amos Vale In Demand R002 sold to record money to Yarran Park Hereford stud with auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, Elders stud stock agent Jenni O'Sullivan, Amos Vale stud principal Mark Campion and agent Nathan Purvis, Colin Say and Co.

Buyers keen for classic horned Hereford bulls bid up big at the Amos Vale annual sale on Thursday.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

