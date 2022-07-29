The Land
The 77th Glen Innes Hereford bull sale grand champion and top bid goes to a breeder who has been absent from the iconic event for years

Dr Phil and Lyle Yantsh, Willgoose Herefords, with grand champion and top priced bull at the 77th Glen Innes Hereford sale on Friday: Willgoose Detour, 825kg at 18 months.

After years of absence as exhibitors from the Glen Innes Hereford Bull Sale Phil and Lyle Yantsh from Willgoose on Queensland's Darling Downs returned with a flourish to win the grand champion ribbon and claim the top bid during Friday's sale.

