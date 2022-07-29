After years of absence as exhibitors from the Glen Innes Hereford Bull Sale Phil and Lyle Yantsh from Willgoose on Queensland's Darling Downs returned with a flourish to win the grand champion ribbon and claim the top bid during Friday's sale.
Of the 29 sires sold $26,000 was the top price with the offering averaging $10, 413.
Judged champion bull by Jeremy Upton from Yarram Park, Willgoose Detour by the double poll Willgoose Beersheeba N027 from a horned Willgoose Lady Merit - the only sire in the sale with home-breeding on both sides - was knocked down to Bareelah Pastoral at Barraba.
Purchasing client Luke Smith, who also operates Kyan Poll Hereford Stud, said Detour's carcase attributes, top line, softness and good skin caught his eye and he is keen to put him to work cleaning up a few artificially inseminated cows to "see how he rolls".
"If he's good enough he and his bull calf progeny will feature in our commercial herd," he said.
The heifer's first calf, Detour was a welcome arrival for Dr Yantsh, Pittworth Qld's only general practitioner, who lately has been too busy with work to focus on the stud game - although his commercial herd has continued. The last time Willgoose won at Glen Innes was with the horned bulls Count and Graduate in 1983 and 1985.
"With Detour we knew we had a good one," he said.
Last year's champions Phil and Brad Thomas from Kylandee Herefords at Ellsworth via Inverell were the most successful exhibitor of Friday's sale, with the yardsmen's choice - the horned Kylandee Rocky by WRL Lancelot, from a Kylandee Sunbeam foundation cow, being knocked down for $22,000 to George and Shirley Hardcastle from McPherson Herefords at Old Koreelah.
Repeat client Mr Hardcastle said Rocky fit his criteria for length, growth for age and sire appeal.
Another Kylandee offering, Robin Hood R005 also by WRL Lancelot from Booyong Cora F27, sold to another repeat client Dean Walsh from Mitta Mitta, Vic, for $20,000.
"I've had five Kylandee bulls and they are solid," he said. "They stand up whatever the conditions."
Mr Walsh said the bull's presence fit his bill including the throat markings.
"I know we don't eat the coat but we like to keep the consistency of our line going," he said.
Robin Hood will be used in a straight Hereford herd.
Best Hereford heifers, pregnancy tested in calf, sold to $7000 for Roger Kneipp, Dundee, going to Steve Crowley at Tycolah Poll Herefords at Cobbadah who will put the horned female to a homozygous polled bull and benefit from the outcross.
"She has the shape and type and colour we are looking for," he said.
