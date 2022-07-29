Glen Innes-based Sara Park Angus has set a new stud record average by breaking the $20,00 mark at its 23rd annual sale.
Building on from the previous record average of $16,417 achieved last year, the Duddy family of the Sara Park stud averaged $20,097 at their 2021 bull sale on Friday.
Sara Park's stud principal Herb Duddy was joined by his sons Jeff and Robert who have since branched off from their father's stud and created Duddy Angus which offered eight bulls within the sale roster.
The combined studs cleared all 41 bulls within the catalogue to an equal sale top of $32,000.
One of the top-priced sires, Sara Park Rattler R90, sold to MJ Smith, Woodenbong, while the other, Sara Park Rum R76, sold to Cameron and Jane Lee, Roma, Qld.
"The 200-, 400- and 600-day weights is what really caught our eye on this bull's EBVs [Estimated Breeding Values]," buyer Mrs Lee said.
"His birthweight wasn't too low or high, and was the sort of bull that will suit our feeder market.
"We'll be heading down south further on the look to complete our draft of bulls from the spring sales."
The 882 kilogram Sara Park Rum R76 measured a 43 scrotal circumference with a 7.4pc intramuscular fat percentage. He had +5.3 birthweight, +56 200-day weight, +97 400-day weight, +123 600-day weight.
Volume buyer for the day was Wybong Pastoral Company, Graman, with a total of seven lots purchased. The return-client averaged $19,000, and paid to a top of $24,000.
"We probably needed more bull's because a lot of people missed out today [Friday]," Sara Park principal Herb Duddy said.
"It's a great testimony to our stud with the amount of repeat buyers that are here today.
"We will keep our quality were it is and try to increase the numbers to try and look after our clients.
"It was the first time the boys [Jeff and Robert Duddy, Duddy Angus] had some bulls in the sale. They had some very good bulls within the draft.
"Their stud has been within Sara Park for quite a few years and they're doing their own thing by bringing new ideas to our program."
The sale was covered by Nutrien Glen Innes and C.L Squires and Co, Inverell with Robbie Bloch the auctioneer.
