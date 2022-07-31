Despite being one of the smallest yardings of the year, the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association's store sale posted some great prices for quality cattle.
A larger gallery of buyers also helped to keep prices upward against a cooling market trend that matched the frosty and wintery conditions around the New England and North West Slopes.
Advertisement
Only 705 head were yarded, compared with 2000 penned at the sale earlier in the month, but there were a number of highlights along the catwalks.
Pregnancy-tested in-calf (PTIC) cows and heifers reversed the trend, topping at $2600 compared to $2425 two weeks previously.
Cows and calves, unlimited numbers, topped at $3240, just $100 down on the previous sale, and the yarding of 240 heifers also recorded a $150/head price drop.
Only 190 steers were offered to top at $1630, compared to the $2050 at the 15 July sale.
A highlight in the PTIC female yarding was 35 five to seven-year-old Angus/Hereford cross cows, joined to Rennylea bulls, that Ian Morgan Livestock's (IML) John Rodd described as: "very good quality cows in top order".
Sold on account North Ningle, the line of cows was bought by Phoenix Partnership, Woolbrook, for $2600.
Davidson Cameron & Co - Livestock kicked off the cows and calves section of the sale, with Angus cows, with a calf at foot sired by a Te Mania Angus bull and joined to Killain Angus bulls made $2900.
Sold by Chris Paterson Stock & Station Agent, account Belfields, heifers with a first calf at foot, sired by Booroomooka Angus bulls made $2720.
Purtle Plevey Agencies P/L, account Golden Plains Pastoral Co, Rocky Creek offered 60 Santa Gertrudis and Santa-cross second calvers, PTIC to Bowen Angus bulls with the first pen making $2150.
Davidson Cameron & Co - Livestock kicked off the sale with two pens of Santa/Hereford cross weaner steers offered by Towrie West, Attunga, with both making $1620.
Davidson Cameron and Co, account North Ningle also sold a pen of Santa Gertrudis steers, seven to nine months old, for $1440. A pen of Angus steers from the same vendor made $1630.
Ray White Livestock sold Limousin heifer weaners out of ex-stud cows, which made $1160.
IML account Marheine, Willow Tree, made $1590 for a pen of Angus steers and $1500 for a pen of black-baldy steers.
The next Tamworth store sale will be held on Friday, August 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.