When 1000 head of good quality store cattle where yarded last Friday at Bega, Chester and Smith Bega director Stewart Smith thought the prices had eased across the board.
"It was a cheaper market with lighter weight cattle most affected," he said.
Indicative sale quotes included weaner steers sold to $2160 with most $1500 to $1800, while younger steers sold to $1000.
Grown steers at 18 months sold to $2200 and two and half year steers sold to $2180.
Heifers sold to $1860 with most making from $1300 to $1600.
Representative sales of steers included ten month Angus sold by G and S Zuen, High Springs, for $2160: RD Miller, Bega, sold 52 yearling Angus for $1880 average, and R and I Allan, Timbillica, sold ten month Poll Hereford steers to $1690.
Further steer sales included 10 Angus aged nine months sold by AL Severini, Bemboka, for $1680: R C Van Cornewal, Bemboka sold nine Angus steers nine months $1600 and Colin Sheehan, Numbugga sold 11 Charolais-cross steers nine months for $1700.
Heifer sales included nine Angus 15 months sold by DB Whiffen, Cobargo, for $1870: A L Severini, Bemboka sold 12 Angus heifers nine months for $1680 and Colin Sheehan Numbugga, sold 11 Charolais-cross heifers nine months for $1550.
Further sales of heifers included Poll Herefords nine months sold by R and I Allan, Timbillica, for $1430 and ten month Angus heifers sold by G and S Zuen, High Springs, for $1700.
Buyers attended from Queanbeyan, Braidwood, Moss Vale, and Victorian restockers in Leongatha, Orbost and Wodonga, along with local restockers.
Bega agencies Chester and Smith and Pell Rixon Auctioneers conducted the sale.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
