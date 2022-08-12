As spring lambing and kidding begins, foxes remain a large threat to lamb survival and farm productivity which is why the Local Land Services (LLS) are encouraging producers to be on top of effective fox control.
Working with neighbouring landholders for control of the local fox populations is something LLS invasive species coordinator Mal Leeson, Mudgee, says is important.
"The average fox population across the state is around four foxes per 100 hectares with some of the highest densities located close to populated areas," Mr Leeson said.
"The home range for a fox can be up to 600 hectares, this means foxes will move around across home ranges which means it is critical primary producers work with their neighbours for effective population control."
Mr Leeson said the favourable seasonal conditions across the state have seen a consistent increase in fox numbers.
Baiting levels in 2020 and 2021 were strong as the LLS supported 5931 landholders by distributing almost 500,000 of the 1080 baits. The fox control programs spanned across 12,158,925 hectares of the state.
Within the Central West, the Local Land Services had issued 93,685 fox baits in 2021 to 2022, which was slightly lower than the previous year which was about 100,000.
Central West LLS team leader biosecurity Nigel Boyce, Dubbo, said within the last six weeks, fox bait orders had been quite high.
"From what we are hearing landholders are busy sowing and spraying making the most of the good season however we would urge them to make sure pest animal management is a priority as well," he said.
In the Northern Tablelands, LLS senior biosecurity officer Elli Keyte, Inverell, said fox numbers, along with all pest species in the Northern Tablelands had significantly increased.
"Generally speaking, an increase in fox numbers has resulted in increased predation on lambing ewes," Ms Keyte said. "Our team has also had increasing reports of lamb losses due to foxes."
Aerial baiting programs were conducted in autumn targeting wild dogs and foxes which was then supported again by ground coordinated baiting in May.
South East LLS senior biosecurity officer Matthew McNaughton, Goulburn, said they issued 96,781 fox baits last financial year.
"Generally we experience a high demand for fox baits this time of year around lambing periods," he said.
"We deliver coordinated group baiting programs which we call our Feral Fighters Program, which provides incentives for landholders who participate in group control programs.
"Our Feral Fighters Program aims to provide greater knockdown and asset protection across the landscape as a result of these group baiting programs."
Whilst landholders often introduce control measures relative to what is happening on the property it was worthwhile noting that autumn can be the optimum time for fox control.
"Autumn is when foxes born the previous spring are old enough to get out and about on their own as they establish their home range," Mr Leeson said.
"They are juvenile, they haven't learnt yet what is safe and what isn't so they will readily pick up a bait and eat it.
"The best thing to do is for landholders to speak to their neighbours to organise coordinated baiting programs and to contact their local biosecurity officer for support with coordination and bait supply."
