The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Local Land Services says fox numbers have risen statewide

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
August 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biosecurity Officer Luke Milsom and Central West Invasive Species Team Leader Nigel Boyce are encouraging landholders to bait for foxes. Photo: Supplied

As spring lambing and kidding begins, foxes remain a large threat to lamb survival and farm productivity which is why the Local Land Services (LLS) are encouraging producers to be on top of effective fox control.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.