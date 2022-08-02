The Land
Stuart Ayres resigns as Barilaro scandal grows

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 3 2022 - 12:11am, first published August 2 2022 - 11:40pm
DECISION: NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announcing that Stuart Ayres would resign from his role. Video: ABC

STUART Ayres will resign as trade minister and deputy of the Liberal Party as the ongoing John Barilaro scandal plagues the NSW Government.

