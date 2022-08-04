The Land

Creating a healthier Wambuul Macquarie River

August 4 2022 - 6:00am
The Wambuul Macquarie River catchment is a key part of the Murray-Darling Basin and is representative of the many challenges faced across the wider Basin. Photo: OzFish

Recreational fishers have reached a milestone of planting 10,000 native trees along the Wambuul Macquarie River at Dubbo - restoring a healthy habit for fish, wildlife, and local communities.

