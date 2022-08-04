PRIME cattle supply has eased across the south as cold and wet winter conditions affect the quality of stock being yarded.
Paul Costigan, Ray White Livestock, Yass, said the market was cheaper than the previous weekly sale at South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, where 300 head were offered last Thursday.
Advertisement
Although the quality was reported as "mostly plain", there were many factors in Mr Costigan's opinion which have contributed to the easing of the market, but he considered the war in Ukraine and talk of a global recession among them.
Related reading:
"The market has eased due to the lower numbers of well finished cattle coming forward," he said.
"But there was also less demand from processors and also the issue of the foot and mouth disease might have had some bearing."
Allowing for those points, Mr Costigan did think it was a "fair market" for this time of the year.
"It has been a wet and cold winter, and with cattle coming off the southern tablelands where perhaps the feed quality is not yet hard, we are seeing a few under done cattle coming in," he said.
"And we have to allow that there is always a market correction this time of the year, as producers are preparing their cattle for the spring."
The market report indicated few of the normal buyers attended, but restocking orders were strong on yearlings and good weaners.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported numbers were halved on the previous sale and the "quality continues to be mixed" at Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange on Monday.
VC Reid Smith Livestock director Scott Reid, Forbes, said the market was a bit dearer allowing for the few cattle on offer and with good demand from the buyers.
"I thought it was up for every type by 20c/kg to 30c/kg," he said.
"There were less numbers and there might have been a bit of a foot and mouth scare in the media with negative reporting, but feeders were more active than last week."
He reported increased inquiry for "decent trade cattle", with a few pens of grain-assisted cattle which sold well.
Regional saleyard cattle results
MOSS VALE: (603 head) Vealers: 180-270; Yearling steers: 80-560; Yearling heifers: 200-470; Grown steers: 230-520; Grown heifers: 200-540; Cows: 62-325.
CAMDEN: (165 head) Vealers: 300-435; Yearling steers: 390-558; Yearling heifers: 348-540; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: 312-372; Cows: 110-348.
Advertisement
MAITLAND: (400 head) Vealers: 320-590; Yearling steers: 400-500; Yearling heifers: 350-480; Grown steers: to 370; Grown heifers: 350-360; Cows: 240-310.
NOWRA: (57 head) Vealers: 290-515; Yearling steers: n/q; Yearling heifers: 220-545; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: n/q.
TENTERFIELD: (138 head) Vealers: 200-623; Yearling steers: 478-478; Yearling heifers: 200-446; Grown steers: 269-458; Grown heifers: 450-450; Cows: 180-285.
Mudgee Cattle
Vealers - IH and AM Colley, Mudgee, (ML), 375, 549, 2058; E Lee, Spring Flat, (CSL), 400, 516, 2064.
Advertisement
Yearling steers - H and PB Chadwick, Running Stream, (ML), 409, 461.2, 1884; C Pitt, Gulgong, (ML), 415, 440.2, 1826; M Reeves, Gulgong, (ML), 360, 497.2, 1789; G and M Wilson, Kandos, (ML), 363, 468.2, 1697; NJ and PJ Grimshaw, Rylstone, (CSL), 485, 450, 2182.50.
Yearling heifers - C and M Barnett, Mudgee, (ML), 410, 380, 1558; NJ and PJ Grimshaw, Rylstone, (CSL), 380, 424, 1611.2.
Steers - J Scott, Mudgee, (ML), 813, 370, 3006; Kia-Ora Glen, Botobolar, (CSL), 546, 440, 2403.5.
Cows - Coomber P/S, Rylstone, (ML), 650, 322.2, 2094; R R Hollow, Cooyal, (ML), 635, 310, 1968; M and S Kurtz, Cooyal, (CSL), 670, 330, 2211.
Dubbo Cattle
Steers - WS and AA Coe, Llanarth, (CHC), 219.5, 574.2, 1260.37; DL and DJ Grimshaw, Neilrex, (CHC), 308.2, 566.2, 1745.11; IA, RI and ML Follett, Nyora, (ELD), 406.9, 564.2, 2295.59; AC Beck, Teridgerie, (ELD), 487.1, 529.2, 2577.96; Glenwood P/L, Wellington, (PMC), 370.9, 520.2, 1929.22 .
Advertisement
Heifers - IA, RI and ML Follett, Nyora, (ELD), 376.7, 494.2, 1861.49; Neil Mansfield, Mebul, (PMC), 383.9, 486.2, 1866.66; KC and M Dombrain, Wellington, (P&C), 420.0, 463.2, 1945.44.
Cows - IA, RI and ML Follett, Nyora, (ELD), 606.8, 358.2, 2173.51; Anna Mcalary, Warren, (RSD), 701.7, 357.0, 2504.95.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Lambs - Paul Baker, Wellington, (NUT), 226; Cottenham P/L, Cunnamulla, (NUT), 225.2; IJ and PJ Roberts F/T, Narromine, (CHC), 220; Waterloo P/S, Dubbo, (CHC), 208; DL And DJ Grimshaw, Neilrex, (CH)C, 205.
Ewes: Bundilla Holdings P/L, Trangie, (NUT), 186.6; EG Knight and Sons, Mendooran, (CHC), 166; A Frogley and Sons, Wellington, (NUT), 165.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Advertisement
Weaners - Snowview P/C, Tumbarumba, (WRL), 279, 615.2, 1719.76.
Yearling steers - RC LN and RM McMahon, Adelong, (BLK), 375, 542.2, 2033; Lawtonland P/L, Tumblong, (BLK), 355, 535.2, 1899. Yearling heifers - MG and L Blake, Tumbarumba, (BLK), 416, 496.2, 2066; Amburla P/C, Adelong, (RLA), 435.7, 488.2, 2127.16.
Steers - WS and MG King, Carabost, (BLK), 502, 498.2, 2501. Heifers - BC P/S, Cooma, (RLA), 465, 496, 2306.4.
Cows - JM and JE Ives, Hay, (NUT0, 810, 372.2, 3014.82; M L and D Vinicombe, Eurongilly, (NUT), 871.7, 371.2, 3235.63.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Quinn and Cruikshank, Ganmain, (ROD), 224.
Advertisement
Lamb - RB and H Sheridan, Old Junee, (NUT), 246.2; DG Constance, Humula, (WRL), 245; Calthorpe Agri, Brocklesby, (RLA), 240.
Wethers - K Wattle, Carathool, (RLA), 200.
Ewes - GA and TL Turner, Temora, (RLA), 203.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - AE and MJ Byrne, Parkes, (ALH), 324.0, 534.2, 1730.81; JW White, Brewarrina, (FLA), 315.0, 520.0, 1638.00; Idiens P/S, Gooloogong, (FLA), 371.2, 509.0, 1889.17; Weg, MA and Cee Gowing, Trundle, (KMW), 361.3, 501.2, 1810.59 .
Heifers - AE and MJ Byrne, Parkes, (ALH), 340.0, 510.0, 1734.00; Idiens P/S, Gooloogong, (FLA), 367.5, 490.0, 1800.75; AJ and AL Dobbs, Forbes, (FLA), 515.0, 480.0, 2472.00; IH and SJ Pengilly, Canowindra, (FLA), 391.7, 480.0, 1880.00.
Advertisement
Cows - GB and RE Turnbull, Brewarrina, (ALH), 664.2, 372.0, 2470.70; JW White, Brewarrina, (FLA), 710.0, 370.0, 2627.00; Tewallewah P/C, Harden, (KMW), 710.0, 370.0, 2627.00.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - WM and EM Brown, Bedgerabong, (NAS), 210.2; WM and EM Brown, Bedgerabong, (NAS), 209.2.
Lambs - Obrien Ag, Wellington, (FLA), 248; PJ and CA Sullivan, Dunedoo, (FLA), 238.
Wethers - PM and AM Mason, Bogan Gate, (ALH), 150. Ewes - S Ridley, Girral, (KMW), 180.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.