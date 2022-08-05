The Land

NSW DPIE announces Murray, Lower Darling and Murrumbidgee water trade halt

Updated August 5 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:30am
Temporary water trade halt

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has announced a temporary restriction on interstate water trades into the NSW Murray, Lower Darling and Murrumbidgee regulated river water sources.

