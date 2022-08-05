Temporary water trade halt

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has announced a temporary restriction on interstate water trades into the NSW Murray, Lower Darling and Murrumbidgee regulated river water sources.
With Upper Murray storages effectively full, this temporary trade restriction is required to mitigate the risk that water traded from Victoria or South Australia to NSW water access licence holders will spill from storage.
Advertisement
In a notice released by the department today, it said the lost trade water would then have to be met from water already captured and allocated, which would adversely impact on NSW water supplies.
Future allocations may also be impacted if trade volumes from interstate continued to accrue under these circumstances, as undelivered trade water would stop inflows from being captured and allocated to NSW water users.
These restrictions will remain in force up to and including December 31, 2022, unless that date is amended.
The order may be repealed earlier if NSW storage levels are reduced enough to create airspace to safely receive traded water.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.