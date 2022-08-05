The Land

Heavy rainfall and flooding across NSW

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:48am, first published 1:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrisons Plains Road near Willow Tree, Liverpool Plains. Photo: Rob Balint

An intense weather system has caused flooding across parts of the state as already wet catchments deal with, in many cases, 50 millimetres or more of rain.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.