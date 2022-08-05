An intense weather system has caused flooding across parts of the state as already wet catchments deal with, in many cases, 50 millimetres or more of rain.
In the Liverpool Plains, Quirindi has recorded 49 millimetres, closing numerous roads across the shire.
Advertisement
At Windy Station, Pine Ridge, about 45mm was recorded, the downpour also causing flooding on the plain, but manager Clare Lee said the water had moved through quickly after being flooded this morning.
"We had some cotton affected and fences down, but I think it will move away pretty quickly," she said.
This is the third big rain event Windy has experienced in the past nine months.
Read more: New support for council split
In other parts of the state, the nearby town of Gunnedah has recorded 50mm and Tamworth 40mm, Wee Waa recorded 52mm and Narrabri 49mm.
Warnings are also in place for the Castlereagh River at Mendooran which is at moderate flood levels and was expected to reach around 5.30 metres this afternoon.
Meanwhile, in the Southwest Slopes the BoM reported 81mm in Cootamundra, Tumbarumba 90mm and Young 53mm.
The Tumut River at Tumut peaked at 2.41m on Thursday night with minor flooding in some areas. The river is falling now, but Tumut dairy farmer Kevin Malone said his paddocks were sodden.
"In the low lying areas there's water laying everywhere," he said.
"We're struggling to find a dry place for our cows. We're restricting our cows to upper levels which drain better and we're trying not to move them at the moment.
"It's amazing how wet it is underfoot."
The Murrumbidgee River is on moderate to major flood warning with minor flooding occuring at Gundagai and major flooding expected tonight with the river expected to reach around nine metres Saturday morning.
Moderate flood levels of 9m may be reached at Wagga Wagga Saturday evening and downstream at Narrandera may reach 7.6m on Tuesday.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.