Ekka 2022: Lagoona genetics get the goods for SkyView Pastoral Company

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated August 5 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:32am
It was a case of last but certainly not least for the Red Polls on day one of stud judging, with New South Wales genetics reigning supreme at the Ekka competition.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

