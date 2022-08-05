The Land
Home/Studstock

Ekka 2022: O'Sullivans black Limousins dominate

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 5 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champion Limousin bull O'Sullivans Radium with exhibitors Mick and Sandy O'Sullivan, Lower Mount Walker with Limousins president Darren Hartwig, Anthony Bull, Elders, and judge Matt Welsh, Carrabah, Taroom.

MICK and Sandy O'Sullivan's outstanding black cattle dominated the Limousin ring at this year's Ekka.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.