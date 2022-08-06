Buyers braved the cold weather to attend the 21st annual Myanga Angus Spring Bull Sale at Chatsbury.
A total of 36 lots were offered and sold to achieve an average of $11,878 and a top price of $18,000.
Wicklow Properties, Roslyn, secured eight lots, including the top-priced bull of the day, Myanga Nicconi R117.
Adam Stephenson of Wicklow Properties purchased the bull intending to use over heifers.
"We liked the low birth weight and good growth rates on; he's a nice smooth looking bull," Mr Stephenson said.
"We usually get a few bulls here at Myanga each year.
"Their progeny calve well, they get them in calf well, their feet are good on our country, and they're close by, so they're already acclimatised to our conditions."
Myanga Angus is a 20-minute drive north of Goulburn, has a total grazing area of 3000 acres, and runs 300 breeders.
Breeding goals at Myanga Angus are primarily focused on structure and temperament, and given most of their clients sell into the weaner or yearling market, 200 to 400 days growth rates.
Stud principal Stephen Dunne was delighted with the sale.
"Roughly 90 per cent of the bulls went to repeat buyers, so from that perspective, we were really pleased with the result," he said.
"It was good to see that there was even bidding almost across the whole draft; there was no tail; people were keen to get amongst it from the get-go."
Mr Dunne said the season at Chatsbury had been good despite the wet and cold conditions.
"Obviously, like most places, we have received above average rainfall, which has meant putting weight on cattle has been a little bit challenging," he said.
"Now we're looking forward to a great spring."
The sale attracted 26 registered bidders.
The average was $3000 higher than last year's sale and grossed $412,000.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Wagga Wagga agent Tim Woodham said it was a well-presented draft of quality bulls.
"It was a very positive and solid sale, which is an indication of how people are feeling in the Angus and the cattle industry broadly," he said.
"Buyers are looking for quality cattle that can handle cold climates, particularly in this area, and cattle that will perform under all circumstances."
The sale was covered by John Palmer, Tim Woodham and Peter Godbolt, Nutrien Ag Solutions.
